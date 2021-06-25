Former IPD officer has license revoked

A former Iola Police officer who worked for the department less than a year had his law enforcement certification revoked for numerous incidents of misconduct.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training ordered the revocation of the certification of Elijah Farran on June 4.

Farran worked for the IPD from Feb. 10, 2020, to Dec. 1, 2020. The IPD investigated several incidents and complaints about his conduct, focusing on dishonest statements dating between October and November of 2020.