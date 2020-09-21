Former regent dies

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former top executive at the Kansas Board of Regents and longtime University of Kansas administrator and professor has died.
Reggie Robinson, who was the current president of the Kansas Health Foundation, died Saturday at age 63, the foundation’s board chairman Matt Allen said.
Allen said Robinson was “an outstanding leader” who made “a positive impact on so many lives.”
