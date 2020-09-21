Menu Search Log in

Former regent dies

Reggie Robinson, a former top executive at the Kansas Board of Regents and longtime University of Kansas administrator and professor, has died. 

By

News

September 21, 2020 - 9:22 AM

The Campanile Belltower at the University of Kansas in Lawrence Photo by Wikipedia.org

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A former top executive at the Kansas Board of Regents and longtime University of Kansas administrator and professor has died. 

Reggie Robinson, who was the current president of the Kansas Health Foundation, died Saturday at age 63, the foundation’s board chairman Matt Allen said.

Allen said Robinson was “an outstanding leader” who made “a positive impact on so many lives.”

Related
September 11, 2020
June 11, 2020
March 12, 2020
December 27, 2010
Trending