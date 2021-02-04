GOP push plan to criminalize health services for trans kids

TOPEKA — Rep. Stephanie Byers castigated four Republican representatives Wednesday for introducing legislation that would put physicians in prison for providing services to transgender children.

Byers, a Democrat from Wichita and the state’s first openly transgender legislator, said House Bill 2210 would have a tragic impact on a population that struggles with suicide.

“A young Stephanie Byers should not have to walk the walk that I did,” Byers said. “We can make a difference for these kids. And this basically holds back the clock and says, ‘Nope, we’re not doing that.’”