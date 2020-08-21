Menu Search Log in

Gov.’s commission on race calls for change

A leader of Gov. Laura Kelly’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice on Thursday called for refreshed police training programs focused more squarely on historical context and the role of police in perpetuating inequalities.

By

News

August 21, 2020 - 2:16 PM

Shannon Portillo, associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Kansas Edwards campus, suggested every officer take a history class during training.

“The history of policing is really important, as is making sure that folks coming into the force have an understanding of some of the inequalities police forces may have created in the past,” Portillo said.

