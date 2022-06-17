Governor candidate arrested for threat against law enforcement

Kincaid farmer Arlyn Briggs, a candidate for governor, faces a sentence of 5 to 17 months in jail after he was arrested this week for suspicion of making a criminal threat against law enforcement.

Briggs, 64, was arrested while in Iola Wednesday afternoon on a warrant issued a day earlier in Anderson County.

On top of the criminal case against him — a level 9 felony — Briggs also must appear to respond to a protection from stalking charge filed by former Anderson County sheriff’s deputy David Harper-Head.