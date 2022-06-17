 | Fri, Jun 17, 2022
Governor candidate arrested for threat against law enforcement

Arlyn Briggs, a Kincaid Republican candidate for governor, was arrested this week on suspicion of making a criminal threat against law enforcement. He's also facing a protection from stalking order filed by a former Anderson County Sheriff's deputy.

June 17, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Arlyn Briggs, Kincaid Republican, is a candidate for Kansas governor. He was arrested this week for suspicion of making a criminal threat against law enforcement. Photo by Richard Luken

Kincaid farmer Arlyn Briggs, a candidate for governor, faces a sentence of 5 to 17 months in jail after he was arrested this week for suspicion of making a criminal threat against law enforcement.

Briggs, 64, was arrested while in Iola Wednesday afternoon on a warrant issued a day earlier in Anderson County.

On top of the criminal case against him — a level 9 felony — Briggs also must appear to respond to a protection from stalking charge filed by former Anderson County sheriff’s deputy David Harper-Head.

