Governor presents fix for vaccine data reporting

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has announced plans to fix issues that have led Kansas to underreport the number of people vaccinated for COVID-19.
The state’s vaccination rate consistently ranks among the lowest in the country, and Kelly has blamed technical problems with the tracking system, called KSWebIZ.
As of Wednesday, 10.4% of the state’s population, or 303,677 people, have received at least the first of two required doses, state health data showed.
