Grant will extend broadband internet to remote areas

LaHarpe Telephone's New Wave Broadband is wrapping up construction on towers that will extend wireless internet to remote locations in Allen County, thanks to a state grant.

December 28, 2020 - 8:59 AM

Brian Blauvelt of Blauvelt Towers works on a tower segment northwest of Iola. The Linn, Mo.-based company erected a pair of telecommunications towers in rural parts of Allen County this month as part of a project to provide broadband access to remote portions of the county. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LAHARPE — Armed with a state grant made available because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, LaHarpe Telephone’s New Wave Broadband is extending its broadband internet access to remote areas of Allen County.

Construction wrapped up last week on the second of a pair of 190-foot towers, this one in the Geneva Township in the northwesternmost regions of the county. The first was finished earlier this month just east of Mildred.

“There are a lot of areas out there that don’t have decent internet,” noted Harry Lee Jr., owner of LaHarpe Telephone and New Wave. 

