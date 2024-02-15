Groups clash over civil asset forfeiture law

TOPEKA — Kansas chief deputy attorney general Daniel Burrows defended a hard-fought attempt to overhaul the state’s civil asset forfeiture law and urged rival factions to avoid the temptation to march to their castles, close the drawbridges and shoot arrows at each other rather than agree to support meaningful reform.

He said Attorney General Kris Kobach, who oversees the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as well as a team of state prosecutors, committed to a mission of protecting citizens’ rights and the ideals of limited, constitutional government. In that vein, he said the attorney general had during the past year stopped thousands of dollars in unwarranted forfeiture claims from moving forward and maneuvered behind the scenes to develop a compromise acceptable to civil libertarians, defense attorneys, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and other interested parties.

“To be clear, the attorney general strongly supports asset forfeiture reform. He recognizes that while forfeiture is an important tool in the law enforcement toolkit, it is easily abused and requires vigorous oversight,” Burrows said.