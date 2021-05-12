 | Wed, May 12, 2021
Health bill raises concerns

May 12, 2021 - 7:46 AM

TOPEKA — A bill passed by the Kansas Legislature last week will expand the usage period on short-term health insurance plans if approved by Gov. Laura Kelly.

“Short-term limited duration” insurance policies are aimed at providing stopgap coverage for individuals in between jobs or who have other short-term health needs. Unlike many normal health insurance plans, these short-term plans — dubbed “junk insurance” by consumer advocates and health policy experts — are not bound by strict coverage rules in the Affordable Care Act.

These policies do not provide comprehensive coverage and can deny coverage to those with pre-existing conditions.

