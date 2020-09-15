Healthy help

Nine hundred boxes of produce were given out Monday morning in LaHarpe as part of a USDA-sponsored food giveaway program. The food came from Liberty Fruit Company. Humanity House received 90 boxes to distribute in Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Nine hundred boxes of produce were given out Monday morning in LaHarpe as part of a USDA-sponsored food giveaway program. The food came from Liberty Fruit Company. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Nine hundred boxes of produce were given out Monday morning in LaHarpe as part of a USDA-sponsored food giveaway program. The food came from Liberty Fruit Company and was handed out by volunteers to scores of recipients. Here, volunteer Ron Knavel helps load a vehicle in front of LaHarpe City Hall. It look less than two hours for all 900 boxes to be given away.

