Healthy help

Nine hundred boxes of produce were given out Monday morning in LaHarpe as part of a USDA-sponsored food giveaway program. The food came from Liberty Fruit Company and was handed out by volunteers to scores of recipients. Here, volunteer Ron Knavel helps load a vehicle in front of LaHarpe City Hall. It look less than two hours for all 900 boxes to be given away.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives