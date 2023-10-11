Herington hospital will close, board says

The Herington Hospital Board of Directors announced plans to immediately cease operations at Herington Hospital and its associated clinics. The hospital’s board of directors said in a press release Sunday the decision stemmed from lengthy financial struggles and low patient volumes.

Herington, located in north-central Kansas about half an hour south of Junction City, reported about 2,100 residents in the 2020 census.

The city-owned hospital featured 15 beds and had provided healthcare services since 1919. It becomes the tenth rural hospital in Kansas to shut down since 2005.