 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Herington hospital will close, board says

The hospital board announced plans to cease operations immediately because of financial struggles and low patient volumes.

News

October 11, 2023 - 2:26 PM

The Herington Municipal Hospital will close immediately. The hospital’s board made the decision because of lenghty financial struggles and low patient volumes. Photo by COURTESY OF GOOGLE MAPS

The Herington Hospital Board of Directors announced plans to immediately cease operations at Herington Hospital and its associated clinics. The hospital’s board of directors said in a press release Sunday the decision stemmed from lengthy financial struggles and low patient volumes. 

Herington, located in north-central Kansas about half an hour south of Junction City, reported about 2,100 residents in the 2020 census. 

The city-owned hospital featured 15 beds and had provided healthcare services since 1919. It becomes the tenth rural hospital in Kansas to shut down since 2005. 

Related
January 2, 2020
February 15, 2019
January 28, 2014
September 19, 2011
Most Popular