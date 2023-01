HUMBOLDT — Humboldt’s newest gathering spot has a definite old-school appeal.

The Hitching Post celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday with Humboldt Chamber of Commerce members on hand.

The self-described whiskey bar opened its doors in November, and is the latest venture spearheaded by Paul and Alana Cloutier, two of the driving forces behind A Bolder Humboldt.