Hope rocks

The Senior Life Solutions team from Allen County Regional Hospital filled the courthouse fountain with blue and purple rocks adorned with messages of hope as part of Suicide Awareness Month. Residents are encouraged to leave a rock for others, or take a rock to remind them that they are not alone.
