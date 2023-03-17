House holds fond memories

Iolan Jonelle Leslie has a lot of memories of the house at 223 N. Jefferson Ave.

She never owned it, but she lived in the upstairs apartment for 32 years. Now, as the house nears demolition after more than a century, she’s saying a bittersweet goodbye and reflecting on the time she spent there.

Leslie moved into the upstairs apartment in October of 1986, when the two-story house was owned by George and Melva Lee. George’s dad had previously owned the house and built a sheet metal shop on the property, near the alley. He told Leslie his understanding was the house had been converted into apartments sometime in the 1940s or so, creating an upstairs unit and a separate downstairs apartment.