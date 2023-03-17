 | Fri, Mar 17, 2023
House holds fond memories

A former resident reflects on 32 years she spent as a tenant of a house slated to be demolished. The first night she moved in, she thought it was haunted but found a way to come to terms with whatever inhabitants may have shared the space.

March 17, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Jonelle Leslie says a fond farewell to the house where she lived for 32 years. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iolan Jonelle Leslie has a lot of memories of the house at 223 N. Jefferson Ave. 

She never owned it, but she lived in the upstairs apartment for 32 years. Now, as the house nears demolition after more than a century, she’s saying a bittersweet goodbye and reflecting on the time she spent there.

Leslie moved into the upstairs apartment in October of 1986, when the two-story house was owned by George and Melva Lee. George’s dad had previously owned the house and built a sheet metal shop on the property, near the alley. He told Leslie his understanding was the house had been converted into apartments sometime in the 1940s or so, creating an upstairs unit and a separate downstairs apartment.

