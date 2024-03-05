House panel examines university budget requests

TOPEKA — The Kansas House’s budget committee delivered bipartisan condemnation Monday of unusual $3 million payouts to Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University intended to stabilize campus operating budgets during a period of enrollment decline and rising costs.

The funding request, which had been previously rejected by Gov. Laura Kelly, was submitted by the Kansas Board of Regents’ three smaller-sized universities. Those campus leaders were emboldened by the 2023 Legislature’s decision to write ESU an extraordinary $9 million check amid a nearly 20% enrollment drop over five years. ESU had been in the spotlight for using a COVID-19-era emergency policy to jettison tenured faculty, slash core academic programs and impose a new business “model” of higher education.

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, proposed a budget amendment during the House Appropriations Committee meeting to delete the $3 million gratuities to ESU, FHSU and PSU. Landwehr’s motion failed along with a more modest “parachute” amendment from Rep. Henry Helgerson, a Wichita Democrat. He wanted to link $1.5 million payments to the three universities to a demand that administrators outline a plan for what was to be accomplished with the cash.