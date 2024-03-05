 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
House panel examines university budget requests

Sparks fly when Kansas House budget panel explores detail of university budget requests. ESU, PSU and FHSU make bold pitch for special $3 million bailouts.

By

News

March 5, 2024 - 1:19 PM

Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Wichita, failed to interest the House Appropriations Committee in a motion to slice in half the unusual $3 million budget bailout payments to Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas House’s budget committee delivered bipartisan condemnation Monday of unusual $3 million payouts to Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University intended to stabilize campus operating budgets during a period of enrollment decline and rising costs.

The funding request, which had been previously rejected by Gov. Laura Kelly, was submitted by the Kansas Board of Regents’ three smaller-sized universities. Those campus leaders were emboldened by the 2023 Legislature’s decision to write ESU an extraordinary $9 million check amid a nearly 20% enrollment drop over five years. ESU had been in the spotlight for using a COVID-19-era emergency policy to jettison tenured faculty, slash core academic programs and impose a new business “model” of higher education.

Rep. Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican, proposed a budget amendment during the House Appropriations Committee meeting to delete the $3 million gratuities to ESU, FHSU and PSU. Landwehr’s motion failed along with a more modest “parachute” amendment from Rep. Henry Helgerson, a Wichita Democrat. He wanted to link $1.5 million payments to the three universities to a demand that administrators outline a plan for what was to be accomplished with the cash.

