KC Wolf, mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, was the special guest Thursday at Iola Elementary School to celebrate the most recent Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) graduating class. Fifth-graders completed the 10-week course, with students Carter Harrison, Cade Curry, Jaxen Mueller, Bradley Cooper, Cora Boren, Hilary Gean, Kamdon Barnett, James Hancock, Brynna Jelinek, Kyndal Mathes, Corbin Coffield and Lucy Neely earning special recognition for their DARE essays.