Humboldt artist paints from her life experience

Diane Dobson Barton

Humboldt artist Diane Dobson Barton has been an artist all her life, she said, and comes from “a family of makers.”

Her husband Jim works for the City of Humboldt, and they have two daughters, Beth Durham and Haley Barton.

Barton’s new exhibit at the Chanute Art Gallery runs from June 2 through July 11, and she will be hosting a virtual art talk on Facebook as well, including some drawing and painting lessons, which will take place June 13 at 1 p.m. (She invites people to send their questions beforehand.)