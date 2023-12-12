Humboldt gives pay increases

HUMBOLDT — In an effort to attract more employees, Humboldt council members agreed to give an across-the-board 83-cent per hour raise for 2024. The increase raises the city’s overall payroll by about 4%, said Cole Herder, city administrator.

In addition to the one-time increase, the beginning wage for a new employee will be increased from $15 an hour to $15.30 an hour.

Council members viewed the 83-cent per hour increase as a way to boost the incomes of those on the lower tiers.