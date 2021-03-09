Humboldt taps $1.5M state loan

HUMBOLDT — Resigned that they had no choice in the matter, Humboldt city council members began the paperwork Monday night to request a $1.5 million loan from the state of Kansas to offset sky-high natural gas charges incurred from a bitter cold spell in February.
“We were facing bankruptcy,” said Cole Herder, city administrator.
Herder said the invoice from the Kansas Multiple Gas Agency, which secures the city’s natural gas, is due to arrive Friday, and should be for $1,509,818.
Last week the figure was $1.6 million. The week before, $1.2 million.
“The numbers have been rolling around a bit,” Herder said, adding, “It’s been a long week.”
Among KMGA’s members, 49 cities are asking for a combined $45 million, Herder said, estimating there’s double that number adversely affected by the gas spike.
Considering the state has freed up $100 million to address the situation, Herder surmised, “There will probably be more requests than funds. They will either prorate the loans or increase the amount,” he said.
The interest rate on the loan is 2% below the variable market rate and will be recalculated each January. If the current interest rate is below 2.25%, the interest rate is 0.25%
The loan is for 10 years. Payments begin no later than July 1 and will be paid on a quarterly basis.
The city’s amortization schedule will be established between the dity and the State Treasurer’s Office.
“One hundred and twenty months is going to be a very long time,” Herder said of the loan.
Council member Paul Cloutier commended Herder for his “making some noise” with legislative and Congressional officials about the matter.
“Somebody profited off of this. It’s not like we’re a business. We’re a city. This is no small thing. We’re going to have a lot of people struggling to pay their bills,” Cloutier said.
To that matter, the city currently has $40,000 in past due utility bills. At this time last year, the amount was $5,000.
Part of the reason for the higher amount was the federal requirement during the pandemic forbidding municipalities from disconnecting utilities on delinquent accounts.
“As weather permits, we plan on getting tougher,” with collecting the money, Herder said, starting with a letter of notice and payment plans, and eventually utility shut-offs.
Councilman Kent Goodner asked Herder, “Are we prepared for this next year?”
Herder replied, “Let’s get past this crisis first, but yes, we need to consider how we can store more gas and see how much it will cost us.”
Herder said in discussions with elected officials, none has suggested any legal action could be taken against the utilities for jacking up their prices one-thousand fold in a matter of days or that the federal government “should bail us out,” he said.
“We’re going to get an invoice this week. And we have a contract that we signed in 1992 that says we’re going to pay it,” he said. “If we don’t pay our suppliers, they’re going to turn off the gas.”
To help meet the payments city officials plan raising local natural gas rates by $2 per unit. January rates were $3.39 a unit.
The city will also apply $9,000 from its $250,000 in gas reserves to go toward the loan. Any more than that, and Herder fears it would jeopardize the city’s ability to respond to an emergency.
“We have about 90 days of operating cash for the gas department. We have to hold back some. My intent is to hold back essentially all we have,” he said.
The reserves also may need to be tapped if the city is unable to pay back the loan on schedule, he said. Looking ahead, he anticipates natural gas usage to dip substantially during the summer.
HERDER encouraged residents to apply for LIEP funds to help pay their utility bills. Applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be received up through March 31. Low income is considered up to $1,383 a month for an individual household and increases approximately $486 per additional person. Call Humboldt City Hall at 620-473-3232 for more information.
“We shouldn’t be leaving that money on the table,” Herder said of the federal funds available.
IN OTHER news:
* The reserve water tower on the Humboldt square sprung a leak on Feb. 21. Inspectors found a break in the central fill tube. Though the tower has been drained, a shutoff valve can not be completely shut off, so the tower will continue to leak a small amount. Constructed in 1905, the water tower is a downtown fixture.
* During the pandemic Humboldt has been providing paid time off for COVID-related quarantines. Now that city employees have the opportunity to be vaccinated, that policy will pertain only to those who get vaccinated or have a doctor’s order not to be vaccinated. City employees who have yet to be vaccinated can do so on Thursday.
* The community room in city hall is now available for special functions. City Hall, though, will remain closed to the public. Staci Johnson, city clerk, said she would feel more comfortable opening city hall once all city employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
* Council members also approved the following events: April 3 Easter egg hunt; April 10 Humboldt High School prom grand march on the downtown square; and the beginning of other spring and summertime activities such as farmers markets and craft shows.
* Council approved opening the Humboldt Swimming Pool this summer.
* Kate Frick, a Humboldt newcomer, was also assured a hydrant will be installed so she will have access to water in order to launch a community garden on 13th Street between Mulberry and Pecan Streets. Frick is partnering with A Bolder Humboldt to create The Humboldt Garden School. Proceeds from the garden will be incorporated with the school’s food program. Frick is envisioning a grant will help launch the program.
* The city is installing 400 new street signs at a cost of $8,000. Various ideas were tossed around Monday evening about what to do with the vintage aluminum signs.