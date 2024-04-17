Hundreds support petition

 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Hundreds of signatures in favor of a Fort Hays State campus polling location were sent to the Ellis County clerk Tuesday. The petition continues a long-running dispute between university students and the county clerk who administers elections.

By

News

April 17, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Madison Albers, a student at Fort Hays State University and co-chair of the American Democracy Project, is fighting for an on-campus polling place. Photo by Allie Utley/ACLU of Kansas/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Hundreds of people have signed a petition asking for a polling location on the Fort Hays State University campus, continuing a long-running dispute between university students and the county clerk who administers elections.

On Tuesday, Madison Albers, a student at Fort Hays State and co-chair of the American Democracy Project, along with others involved in the polling place effort, delivered 480 signatures in support of the change to Ellis County Clerk Bobbi Dreiling.

Albers spoke of the benefits of utilizing the college campus during a Kansas Reflector interview.

