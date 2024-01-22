Icy blast blankets region

Freezing rain and drizzle overnight coated streets and sidewalks with ice on Monday morning, canceling schools, closing or delaying the opening of businesses and government offices, and briefly shutting down highways until they could be treated.

Several vehicles and a semi-trailer slid off roads and highways, but no serious injuries were reported, according to Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy. Parts of U.S. 59 and eastbound U.S. 54 at Moran were closed briefly until crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation could treat the surface.

Classes were canceled Monday for schools in Iola, Humboldt and Moran and other area communities.