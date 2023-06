MORAN — It didn’t take Katie Bigelow long to embark on what she hopes is a long career as a daycare provider.

When Bigelow received her diploma from Iola High School in May, she’d already been in business for a month as the owner/proprietor of Katie’s Daycare.

“I’ve always loved kids,” she explained. “Even when I was a kid, I always had my dolls, and I babysat for years.