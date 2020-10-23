Menu Search Log in

IHS homecoming parade

By

News

October 23, 2020 - 3:30 PM

Iola High School seniors. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School juniors. Photo by Vickie Moss
Iola High School sophomores. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School football team. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola High School celebrates its homecoming activities with a parade Friday afternoon in downtown Iola. The freshmen incorporated a tank in their float. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

