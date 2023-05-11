 | Thu, May 11, 2023
IHS valedictorian Caiden Cloud: Never give up

Iola High School senior Caiden Cloud will graduate on Saturday as one of two valedictorians. She talks about some of the challenges that helped her grow.

May 11, 2023 - 2:49 PM

Caiden Cloud Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

There’s a certain strength behind Caiden Cloud’s sweet smile, genuine kindness and long list of accomplishments.

Perhaps it comes from growing up with a father who battled illness most of her life. Craig Cloud was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was 4, which limited his ability to attend many of her school and athletic functions. He died last summer. 

“He always told my brother and I that the reason he never gave up was because of us,” she said. “And so that’s something I’ve always had in the back of my mind, to never give up and keep doing my best.”

