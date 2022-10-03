Improve wheat straw with ammoniation

Southeast Kansas has been in a severe drought for most of this year’s growing season. Poor crop and pasture yields have led to limited feed options and increased forage price tags for cattle producers.

The year 2012 offered very similar conditions. One option many Kansas producers found was to ammoniate wheat straw.

Wheat straw is widely considered a poor forage that is better served as bedding, but research conducted by Kansas State University shows ammoniating bales can greatly improve protein content and digestibility. Wheat straw typically tests around 3.3% crude protein and 31% in-vitro dry matter digestibility (IVDMD). Ammoniation rates of 1.5% (lbs anhydrous ammonia/dry matter lbs wheat straw) can increase crude protein content to 8.6% and IVDMD to 42%. An ammoniation rate of 3% increased crude protein to 10.8% and IVDMD to 46.2%.