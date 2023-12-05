 | Tue, Dec 05, 2023
In a rare action against Israel, US says extremist West Bank settlers will be barred from America

The State Department will impose travel bans on extremist Jewish settlers implicated in attacks against Palestinians.

December 5, 2023 - 2:26 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Jan. 20, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare punitive move against Israel, the State Department said Tuesday it will impose travel bans on extremist Jewish settlers implicated in a rash of recent attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the step after warning Israel last week that President Joe Biden’s administration would be taking action over the attacks. Blinken did not announce individual visa bans, but officials said those would be coming this week and could affect dozens of settlers and their families.

“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” Blinken said in a statement. “As President Biden has repeatedly said, those attacks are unacceptable.”

