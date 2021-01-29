Menu Search Log in

Inmates attack 8 staff members in southeast Missouri prison

Eight staff members at a southeast Missouri prison were injured earlier this week when inmates beat them, The Missouri Department of Corrections said.

January 29, 2021 - 2:37 PM

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Eight staff members at a southeast Missouri prison were injured earlier this week when inmates beat them, The Missouri Department of Corrections said.

One of the staff members remained hospitalized Friday with a head injury suffered in the attack Tuesday at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. The other seven received outside medical attention, corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said.

Thirteen inmates who were returning to their housing unit after evening meal attacked the staff and “beat them badly for about 10 minutes,” Pojmann said.

