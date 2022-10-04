Inmates often wait for mental health services

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink.

Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With a shortage of available beds there, workers at community hospitals and jails in western Kansas are picking up the slack, housing mentally unstable patients without state reimbursement.

Cases of people deemed a danger to themselves or others are reviewed by the district attorney’s office, and they are sent to the county jail until a hospital bed is ready. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the cost of housing these defendants is about $89 per day.