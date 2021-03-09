Intersection near Welda to close on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to close and begin reconstruction on the intersection of 1000 Road and U.S. 169 at Welda.

No through traffic will be allowed on 1000 Road.

The road work is part of the KDOT project to reconstruct 7.5 miles of U.S. 169 in Anderson County. U.S. 169 remains closed from K-58 north to the south U.S. 169/U.S. 59 junction, with traffic following the signed state route detour on U.S. 54 and U.S. 59. U.S. 169 traffic will be reduced to one lane, controlled by signals, north of the south U.S. 169/U.S. 59 junction.