Iola City Council update

Iola City Council members will meet Tuesday — not Monday — for their regular bi-monthly meeting.
The meeting is being pushed back a day because Monday is Columbus Day, with all city offices closed.
On the agenda is a formal application for Community Development Block Grant funding that, if successful, will help purchase a new fire truck.
