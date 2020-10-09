Menu Search Log in

Iola City Council update

Iola City Council members will meet Tuesday — not Monday — for their regular bi-monthly meeting.

October 9, 2020 - 11:15 AM

The meeting is being pushed back a day because Monday is Columbus Day, with all city offices closed.

On the agenda is a formal application for Community Development Block Grant funding that, if successful, will help purchase a new fire truck.

