Iolan gets new roof for free

Helen Goodner just got a new roof put on her house … for free.

No, it wasn’t a gift for her 75th birthday, which she’s celebrating today, but for participating in the Weatherization Assistance Program funded by the federal Department of Energy (DOE) and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Operated by the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), the weatherization program ensures residents across 16 southeast Kansas counties are living in homes that are safe and energy efficient.