Iolan gets new roof for free

ECKAN's weatherization assistance program helps ensure residents of southeast Kansas are living in homes that are safe and energy efficient. It's a free service to those who are eligible, and it helped an Iola woman put a new roof on her home.

January 29, 2021 - 2:49 PM

Helen Goodner recently participated in ECKAN’s weatherization assistance program. She’s pictured with her granddaughter, Autumn Marie Sherwood.

Helen Goodner just got a new roof put on her house … for free.

No, it wasn’t a gift for her 75th birthday, which she’s celebrating today, but for participating in the Weatherization Assistance Program funded by the federal Department of Energy (DOE) and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Operated by the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN), the weatherization program ensures residents across 16 southeast Kansas counties are living in homes that are safe and energy efficient.

