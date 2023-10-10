 | Tue, Oct 10, 2023
Israel: Attack’s ramifications will ‘reverberate for generations’

Israel escalated attacks on the Gaza Strip during the war with Hamas.

October 10, 2023 - 1:29 PM

A Palestinian child inspects a damaged car the city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip following overnight Israeli shelling, on Tuesday. Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on Tuesday and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in grueling battles near the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory as Israel vowed a retaliation for Hamas’ surprise weekend attack that would “reverberate … for generations.”

Aid organizations pleaded for the creation of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Gaza, warning that hospitals overwhelmed with wounded were running out of supplies. Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza, and the sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades. More than 1,800 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

