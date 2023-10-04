 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Italy launches probe after tourist bus crashes

A shuttle bus crashed in Italy, killing 21 foreign tourists. The investigation into the crash continues.

By

News

October 4, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on Tuesday, in Mestre, near Venice, Italy. Photo by (Marco Sabadin/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venetians stopped in dismay Wednesday to pay respects to the 21 foreign tourists who were killed when an all-electric shuttle bus crashed through an overpass guardrail and fence, plunging more than 10 meters to the ground.

It’s a road they had traveled many times and considered safe but now stopped to inspect the aging guardrail and rusted fence.

The bus, which was just a year old, crashed to the ground and landed upside down on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old driver was among those killed and 15 people were injured.

Related
January 6, 2020
February 21, 2019
September 11, 2018
November 21, 2016
Most Popular