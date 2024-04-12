‘It’s someone else’s turn’: Winning coach retires

For the first time since she was a child, Becky Carlson no longer has a team to coach.

Carlson, whose hall of fame coaching career netted her three state championships and 529 victories in basketball and another state title in volleyball, announced her retirement this week at Marmaton Valley High School.

“I still have the fire,” she said. “I still enjoy everything about it. I just don’t want to get to the point where I don’t. I figured at 65, it’s time for somebody else to take their turn.”

Carlson grew up in Elsmore and became one of the most decorated athletes in Marmaton Valley history — leading the Wildcats to state basketball tournament appearances in 1975 and 1976. From there she played basketball for Allen Community College before turning her attention to coaching.