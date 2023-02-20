 | Mon, Feb 20, 2023
Jimmy Carter enters hospice

Former President Jimmy Cater has entered home hospice care. At 98, he is the longest-lived American president.

February 20, 2023 - 1:13 PM

President Jimmy Carter shakes hands as he arrives at a birthday party for his wife Rosalynn in 2015 in Plains, Georgia. (Ben Gray/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.

Jimmy CarterPhoto by Wikimedia.com

After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

The statement said the 39th president has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

