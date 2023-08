Emma B’Hymer’s summer is going swimmingly, thank you.

B’Hymer, 17, of Iola, was in Des Moines, Iowa, July 27-30, for the AAU Jr. Olympic Games, where she took on throngs of the country’s best young swimmers.

She saved her best for last, placing seventh out of 50 in the 100-meter breaststroke — her final meet of the competition — to earn a medal.