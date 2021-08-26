Kansans poisoned by deworming drug

TOPEKA — More people are calling a Kansas poison control hotline after self-medicating for COVID-19 with a drug intended to fight parasitic infections in animals.

Ivermectin can cause severe health problems in humans, and medical experts warn against using the drug to treat or prevent COVID-19. Interest in the drug is being driven by disinformation on social media platforms and claims from lawmakers, including a Kansas state senator.

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention for University of Kansas Health System, said the organization’s poison control hotline receives one to three calls per month regarding ivermectin. That number is increasing, he said.