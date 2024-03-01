Kansas begins in-person advance voting

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in-person advance voting would run from Wednesday through March 18 for Kansans interested in leaving their mark on the state’s Republican and Democratic presidential preference primaries.

The front-runner in the respective contests were President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who were the preference of Kansans in 2020. In those contests, the Kansas Republican Party nominated Trump at a convention after calling off the statewide primary. Biden was the choice of Democrats in 2020 by virtue of a mail-in primary.

They won’t be alone on the 2024 ballot in Kansas. Three candidates in both political parties secured a place on ballots.