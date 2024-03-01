 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Kansas begins in-person advance voting

Kansas has kicked off in-person advance voting for 2024 presidential preference primary. The advance voting will run through March 18.

By

News

March 1, 2024 - 2:18 PM

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, a Republican, said advance in-person voting in the Kansas presidential preference primary would run from Wednesday through March 18. The actual primary day is March 19. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in-person advance voting would run from Wednesday through March 18 for Kansans interested in leaving their mark on the state’s Republican and Democratic presidential preference primaries.

The front-runner in the respective contests were President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who were the preference of Kansans in 2020. In those contests, the Kansas Republican Party nominated Trump at a convention after calling off the statewide primary. Biden was the choice of Democrats in 2020 by virtue of a mail-in primary.

They won’t be alone on the 2024 ballot in Kansas. Three candidates in both political parties secured a place on ballots.

Related
July 29, 2020
July 2, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 3, 2020
Most Popular