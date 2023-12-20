 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Kansas businessman pleads guilty to selling aviation tech to Russia

Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, the owner and president of KanRus Trading Company Inc., pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges. He’s accused of conspiring to commit crimes against the U.S. and conspiring to illegally launder money.

December 20, 2023 - 3:54 PM

A Kansas businessman pled guilty on Tuesday for illegal exportation of technology to Russia. Photo by PIXABAY

TOPEKA — A Kansas businessman faces up to 25 years in prison after conspiring to sell and export aviation-related equipment to Russia, a scheme that allegedly began in 2020 and continued through Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sixty-year-old Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky, the owner and president of KanRus Trading Company Inc., pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges. He’s accused of conspiring to commit crimes against the U.S. and conspiring to illegally launder money.

His sentencing hearing is set for March 21.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Rask and Ryan Huschka for the District of Kansas, along with a national security division trial attorney, are prosecuting the case.

