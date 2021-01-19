Kansas Chamber sets wish list

TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber is convinced the COVID-19 pandemic requires the state to pause all tax audits, make federal disaster loans tax free, create a tax credit for costs incurred by working remotely, waive licensing fees and compensate businesses restrained by public health orders.

Take a deep breath, because there’s more.

The statewide business organization’s lobbyists also ask the 2021 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to prohibit state or local governments from closing a business making an effort to follow coronavirus protocol. The Kansas Chamber believes businesses should be allowed to collect sales tax but delay transfer of that cash to government without penalty. There is a pitch to keep a waiver on continuing education requirements for frontline workers and people supplying products or services tied to the pandemic.