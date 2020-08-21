Kansas COVID-19 cases trend slightly downward

Kansas reported 36,856 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 966 cases from Wednesday, and 419 deaths, up from 411 just two days earlier, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Allen County remains at 23 confirmed cases. Neosho County has 74 cases, Bourbon County, 83, Crawford County, 431, Anderson County, 32, and Woodson County, 12.
Nationwide, more than 174,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and more than 5.6 million have become infected.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives