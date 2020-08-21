Menu Search Log in

Kansas COVID-19 cases trend slightly downward

August 21, 2020 - 3:22 PM

Kansas reported 36,856 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 966 cases from Wednesday, and 419 deaths, up from 411 just two days earlier, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Allen County remains at 23 confirmed cases. Neosho County has 74 cases, Bourbon County, 83, Crawford County, 431, Anderson County, 32, and Woodson County, 12. 

Nationwide, more than 174,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and more than 5.6 million have become infected.

