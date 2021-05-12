Kansas COVID shots top 2 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported Monday that more than 2 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered in the state, as the federal government detailed plans to distribute nearly $1 billion in aid to the state’s cities and counties.

The state health department said nearly 1.15 million people or 39.5% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one vaccine shot, with those made by Pfizer and Moderna requiring two doses.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department spelled out for the first time how it would distribute a majority of aid Kansas expects to receive from a federal coronavirus relief measure that became law in March. The department’s allocations cover about $2.6 billion of the $4.8 billion in federal aid that Kansas expects to see.