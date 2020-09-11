Kansas girl killed at bus crossing

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 7-year-old Kansas girl killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed a street to board her school bus.
Cecilia Graf, a first-grader at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Abilene, was fatally hit by a car Wednesday morning, Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the bus was stopped with its flashing red lights on when a car driven by a 15-year-old high school student hit the girl, who died at an Abilene hospital.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives