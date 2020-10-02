Kansas has $73M tax surplus; recovery still seen as fragile

Menu Search Log in

Kansas collected nearly $73 million more in taxes than expected in September, suggesting that its economy is bouncing back faster than the state had initially anticipated, though officials still warned Thursday that the recovery is fragile.

October 2, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly outlines her administration’s new statewide testing strategy for COVID-19 during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas collected nearly $73 million more in taxes than expected in September, suggesting that its economy is bouncing back faster than the state had initially anticipated, though officials still warned Thursday that the recovery is fragile.

The coronavirus pandemic’s arrival in Kansas in March scrambled the state’s financial picture, leading to a statewide stay-at-home order that Gov. Laura Kelly kept in place for five weeks. State officials and university economists then slashed the state’s revenue projections in April, creating a projected shortfall in the state budget. 

The financial picture has since brightened, with better-than-anticipated tax collections during five of the past six months. 

