Kansas Health Institute says expanding Medicaid a break-even deal

TOPEKA — The Kansas Health Institute on Thursday unveiled its analysis of Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal to expand Medicaid, predicting 152,000 Kansans would enroll in the first year with no additional cost to the state government.

The Democratic governor has made passage of Medicaid expansion a top legislative priority this year, following her statewide campaign to promote the policy last fall. But Republican leadership in the Legislature opposes the policy and has blocked hearings on Medicaid expansion for four years.

KHI, a Topeka-based nonpartisan research organization, announced its new estimates during an online video briefing. The organization plans to publish a full report later this month.