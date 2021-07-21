Kansas honors 102-year-old WWII vet

TOPEKA — Sidney Walton regretted missing an opportunity to personally meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City.

Walton, 102, is in the final stage of a 50-state “No Regrets” tour to offer people a chance to visit with a veteran of World War II and to raise money for charity. The former U.S. Army corporal started the nationwide mission in 2018. Kansas was his 39th state on the U.S. road trip.

During a visit to the Kansas Capitol, Gov. Laura Kelly presented Walton a state flag as well as a coin decorated with an image of ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the film “Wizard of the Oz.” In response, Walton gave the governor a cap commemorating his whistle-stop visits of the state capitols.