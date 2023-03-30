 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
Kansas Senate defeats bill tying food stamps to child support

The legislation would have denied food stamp benefits to noncustodial parents in arrears on child support payments. Opponents said the bill would lead to an increase in the number of children going hungry.

March 30, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, said she was mystified a Kansas Senate committee endorsed a bill withholding food stamps from parents not making child support payments. The House-passed bill was rejected 20-20 by the Senate. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Wichita Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau said enactment of a Kansas Senate bill written to deny federal food stamp benefits to noncustodial parents not making child support payments would lead to an increase in the number of children going hungry.

Faust-Goudeau, a Democrat, delivered an emotional speech on the Senate floor during debate on House Bill 2141, which would make Kansas the fourth state in the country to withhold Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits from a parent who owed child support.

She expressed outrage the Legislature would contemplate withholding food as a tactic to extract cash from poor parents.

