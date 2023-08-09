Kansas State president shares cancer diagnosis

TOPEKA — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Tuesday a diagnosis of throat and tongue cancer would require daily treatment for several months at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Linton was named 15th president of Kansas State in December 2021 and began work on the Manhattan campus in February 2022.

“This is obviously not how I envisioned starting the fall semester,” Linton said in a statement, “but it is necessary that I take these steps at this time, as this cancer is treatable and curable.”