Kansas teachers could receive more in retirement under new bill

TOPEKA — Teachers in the state could move to a retirement plan with better long-term benefits if new legislation is advanced. The change may help stem the state’s increasingly severe teacher shortage.

Timothy Graham, director of government relations and legislative affairs for the Kansas National Education Association, pointed to state vacancies during a Tuesday hearing on the potential change. In fall 2023, the state had an estimated 1,810 teacher vacancies according to the Kansas State Department of Education. In fall 2022, there were 1,650 reported vacancies.

“Educators have accepted lower compensation to follow their passion,” Graham said. “They’ve consistently endured stagnating wages on top of that. They’re facing growing demands from the public and growing disciplinary situations in the classroom. … And now, like many other college graduates, teachers are starting their careers with tremendous student loan debt. Ensuring that they have a dignified and comfortable retirement after years of public service is simply the right thing to do.”