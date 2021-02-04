Kansas trails nation in preparing move to electric vehicles

The electrification of cars and small trucks is on the horizon, but the state of Kansas is doing the bare minimum to be prepared.
A new state scorecard from the advocacy group the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranks the state 29th, with a score of 15.5 out of 100.
Only five states scored at least half of the available points.
